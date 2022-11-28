The number of deaths in a shooting at schools in Brazil rises to four | News

The governor of the Brazilian state of Espiritu Santo (southeast), Renato Casagrande, reported this Saturday the death of another person due to the shooting that occurred the day before in two schools in the city of Aracruz, for which there are now four fatalities from the incident .

Three dead reported after shooting at two schools in Brazil

In a message posted on Twitter, the official confirmed the death of another teacher shot in the incident, Flavia Amboss Merçon.

The incident occurred this Friday, when at mid-morning a 16-year-old former student, carrying Nazi symbols and two weapons, entered both campuses and shot students and teachers.

Due to the shots, three people lost their lives on Friday and another 11 were injured. Those deceased were identified as Selena Zagrillo (12-year-old student) and the teachers Maria da Penha Pereira de Melo Baths (48) and Cybelle Passos Bezerra (45).

Unfortunately, the tragedy in Aracruz hasn’t ended yet. With deep regret we confirm the death of another victim, Professor Flávia Amboss Merçon, barely 38 years old. We embrace in solidarity with family and friends.

— Renato Casagrande 40 (@Casagrande_ES)

November 26, 2022

Of the total number of injured, the Police specified that among those who remain in serious condition are three teachers and one student, although the press reports that there are two students in this situation.

According to the press, the attacker first entered the Primo Bitti school, a public primary and secondary education center, from which he was transferred last June.

Then he went to the Praia de Coqueiral educational center, not far from that, private in nature, focused on maternal education through secondary school.

According to these reports, the young murderer, who was under psychiatric treatment, used two weapons that belong to his father, a policeman.

The attacker was arrested hours later at his place of residence and taken to a state center for adolescents. The Espiritu Santo Police are investigating whether he has ties to any extremist group. In addition, he informed that he will face charges of murder and attempted murder.

After the fact, the local City Council suspended classes in all schools in the municipal educational network.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



