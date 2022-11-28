President of Venezuela highlights the resumption of dialogue between the Government and the opposition | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, highlighted this Saturday the importance of the dialogue that the Bolivarian government and the opposition resumed to continue advancing towards peace and the well-being of Venezuelans.

Government of Venezuela and opposition parties sign second partial agreement in Mexico

In messages disseminated through his social networks, the head of state assured that “the signing of the second partial agreement between the Bolivarian Government that I preside over and the Unitary Platform of one of the oppositions opens the way for a new chapter for Venezuela.”

The president greeted “the Peace Dialogue Table between the Legitimate Government of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of one of the oppositions,” while confirming that “the effort will always be to dialogue with the entire Venezuelan society and today, November 26, We continue to take important steps for the well-being of our country.”

The signing of the second partial agreement between the Bolivarian Government that I preside over and the Unitary Platform of one of the oppositions opens the way for a new chapter for Venezuela, in order to continue advancing towards Peace and well-being that all Venezuelans yearn for. pic.twitter.com/PcVeXKlDbM

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 26, 2022

President Maduro stressed that “the times of hate are behind us” and made it clear that “Venezuela today has a Peace that was fought for and worked for the enjoyment and healthy recreation of all.”

On this day, the dialogue process between the parties, suspended more than a year ago, was resumed in Mexico, with the mediation of Norway.

In the presence of the Secretary of Foreign Relations of the host country, Marcelo Ebrard, the parties signed the second partial agreement for the protection of the Venezuelan people.

I greet the Peace Dialogue Table between the Legitimate Government of Venezuela and the Unitary Platform of one of the oppositions. The effort will always be to dialogue with the entire Venezuelan society and today #26Novwe continue to take important steps for the well-being of our country. pic.twitter.com/gnSf3IBlU9

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 26, 2022

The agreement creates a practical mechanism to address vital social needs of the population of that nation. To do this, it aims to recover legitimate resources, property of the Venezuelan State, which are illegally blocked by the unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the US and other nations on the South American country.

Likewise, they will contribute to strengthening the energy service, education and attention to natural emergencies, according to a government statement.

After signing the document, the head of the government delegation in the peace dialogue and president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, dedicated his signature to the “noble people of Venezuela, who resisted and are resisting; who stubbornly insisted that we would not accept any form of foreign aggression, foreign interference, attempted invasion,” he said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



