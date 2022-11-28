Thousands of Peruvians marched against gender violence | News

Report This Content

Thousands of Peruvians marched on Friday and Saturday through important avenues in Lima, the capital, and other cities in the South American country to condemn gender violence and demand justice for the victims.

According to the information, several generations of women marched under the harsh slogan “Macho Peru: They rape, kill and disappear”, dressed in purple clothes and flags, a color that symbolizes the fight for their right to life and physical integrity. and mind.

In an important shopping center in Lima, mothers of murdered or disappeared women also met, who demanded justice with their voices and portraits of their daughters, according to some publications.

In addition to the capital, parades were reported in the Peruvian cities of Puno, Cusco, Ucayali, Ayacucho and Trujillo, while the women raised messages of “Not one less”, “Long live we love each other”, “Impunity is also machismo” and ” Neither blows that hurt nor words that hurt”, among others.

According to data from the National Institute of Statistics and Informatics (INEI), 54.9 percent of Peruvian women between the ages of 15 and 49 have been the victim of sexist violence at some time in their lives by their partner.

On the other hand, and according to the statistics of the National Registry of Information on Missing Persons (Reniped), in 2021 more than 12,000 cases of disappeared women and girls were reported in Peru, and so far in 2022 the number of victims has reached 9,638.

The bulk of the demonstrations took place a day after the International Day against Violence against Women, the date chosen to commemorate the murder of the Mirabal sisters on November 25, 1960 in the Dominican Republic.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



