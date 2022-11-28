Public scrutiny of votes begins in the election of Municipal Assemblies in Cuba | News

Report This Content

The 23,480 polling stations installed during the elections of the delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power, a democratic process that took place this Sunday in Cuba, closed their doors at 7:00 p.m. local time and began the public scrutiny of the votes.

The centers opened at 7:00 a.m. and were scheduled to close at 6:00 p.m. local time, but the National Electoral Council (CEN) extended the hours of operation throughout the country for one more hour so that a greater number of citizens could exercise the right to vote, according to the current Electoral Law.

The Municipal Assemblies of Popular Power are the main government body at the local level. The elections took place normally and a constant influx of voters.

At a press conference, the CEN member, Denys Buedo Hidalgo, reported that at the close of 5:00 p.m. local time, 5,332,591 citizens exercised their right to vote, for 63.85 percent of the electoral roll (8,351,311 citizens).

In the information offered at 4:00 pm, the vice president of the CEN, Tomás Amarán, explained that until 1:00 pm, a total of 4,454,823 people, 53.79% of the electoral roll (8,351,311 citizens ), had exercised their right to vote. pic.twitter.com/OGw5HRFUWV

— Elections in Cuba (@Elecciones_Cuba)

November 27, 2022

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, went to his respective electoral college and, after voting, held an exchange with the press present about this, the first electoral process that is carried out after the restructuring of the electoral system of the Caribbean country, in the that 85 constituencies were eliminated.

The head of state highlighted the exercise of socialist democracy and noted that it is expected to strengthen the electoral system throughout the following electoral processes. In addition, he appreciated the results of his international tour, which included Algeria, Türkiye, Russia and China.

According to official figures from the CNE, a total of 26,746 people presented themselves as candidates for the Municipal Assemblies to fill 12,427 district delegate positions, which would be a close equivalent to neighborhood councilors in other geographies, people responsible for managing solutions to problems. localized problems in your area of ​​residence.

In another statement, the CEN explained that around 70 percent of the candidates are members of the Communist Party of Cuba or the Union of Young Communists (UJC), while 44 percent correspond to women and 17 percent of the total They are young.

To be elected, a candidate must receive 50 percent plus one of the total votes and will serve as non-professional for five years, in keeping with the changes introduced in the 2019 Constitution.

Between October 21 and November 18, more than 6,000,000 voters attended the neighborhood assemblies for the nomination of candidates, which represents 72.64 percent of citizen participation.

The Cubans summoned to these elections to elect the delegates by direct and secret vote, must exercise their right in the place of permanent residence and have reached 16 years of age, so that on this occasion slightly more than 22,000 people qualified for vote for the first time

More than 8 million Cubans over the age of 16 were called to the polls in 23,480 polling stations in 12,427 constituencies, to elect the delegates of Popular Power and members of the Municipal Assemblies among 26,746 candidates, according to the CEN. If a second round is necessary, it will be held on December 4.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



