President of Cuba votes in municipal elections | News

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, exercised the right to vote this Sunday during the municipal elections, which he described as an exercise of citizen responsibility.

Elections for Municipal Assemblies in Cuba advance normally

During this Sunday, Cuba celebrates the elections of delegates to the Municipal Assemblies of People’s Power, with which the local representation and government structures in the Caribbean country are formed.

In statements to the press stationed outside the electoral college, the Cuban president expressed that “This exercise is a citizen’s responsibility because we are electing our representatives in the municipal bodies, the country’s main government structure.”

In this sense, he celebrated the meaning and importance of these elections because “they are in line with the work in recent years to perfect socialist democracy within the concept of People’s Power developed by the Commander in Chief [Fidel Castro]”.

The Cuban Prime Minister, Manuel Marrero, and the Secretary of Organization of the Communist Party of Cuba, Roberto Morales, also exercised their right to vote on Sunday morning.

In this context, the Cuban president made a call to reinforce what he called “the mechanisms through which the people participate and decisions are made based on the proposals, criticisms and debates that are made at the popular level.”

Regarding the authorities that are elected this Sunday, President Díaz-Canel appreciated that “they address and approve the development programs based on the country’s priorities. Afterwards, the communities participate by implementing what they themselves proposed and has been approved by their participatory bodies”.

The elections this Sunday are the first step for the renewal of the National Assembly of People’s Power, at the beginning of next year, in which the new Cuban president is elected for the period 2023-2028.





