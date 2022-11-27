Thousands of Mexicans march to show their support for the Government | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, leads this Sunday the march towards the Zócalo, in the center of the Mexican capital accompanied by thousands of Mexicans who support him and defend his national project.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Mexico and Colombia agree to rethink anti-drug policy

At the Angel of Independence, located on Paseo de la Reforma avenue, in the center of Mexico City, a symbolic monument in the North American country, the march that also celebrates the four years of the Government of López Obrador started.

Thousands of people – gathered since the early hours of the morning – accompany the Mexican president in the march that will arrive at the Zócalo, in the center of Mexico City, where the president will offer his fourth government report, which he brought forward because of the manifestation.

The President of Mexico @lopezobrador_ He called for a mobilization four years into his term. The streets of the center of the capital are already crowded. He is the only president who has marched during his six-year term pic.twitter.com/Bt7fHplvRJ

— Eduardo Martinez (@EduardomteleSUR)

November 27, 2022

“It is an honor to be with Obrador! We are going to grow! López Obrador is my president!” are part of the slogans heard during the slow march of the People’s March.

The parade was so massive that almost two hours after starting from the El Ángel de la Independencia column, the block in which the president was marching had not reached the central node of Reforma and Insurgentes, less than two kilometers away.

In this march there are also both federal and local authorities, as well as representatives of the world of politics, and culture, union leaders, indigenous organizations, among others, in support of the management of the head of state.

López Obrador took office on December 1, 2018, after defeating the conservative candidates of the National Action (PAN) and Institutional Revolutionary (PRI) parties in the presidential elections.

The contingent advances slowly in the large presence of thousands of people, who chant slogans in favor of López Obrador and against conservative sectors that attack the president’s management.

This will be the first demonstration led by López Obrador since the 2013 marches against the oil and electricity reforms carried out during the government of Enrique Peña Nieto.

López Obrador called for the demonstration after the one held on November 13 in defense of the National Electoral Institute (INE) by civil society organizations and political parties opposed to his administration.

However, the president assures that the mobilization to review the achievements of his four years in office is not a response to the opposition protests on November 13 against his electoral reform.

After the march, President López Obrador will give a message for his first four years in government.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report