President of Venezuela celebrates 102 years of Military Aviation | News

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, led this Sunday the act to celebrate the 102 years of the Bolivarian Military Aviation as well as the 30 years of the Military Rebellion of November 27, 1992.

In those celebrations, the Venezuelan president stressed the commitment of this component of the Bolivarian National Armed Forces (FANB) with what he called “the defense of national sovereignty and the inalienable right to independence and to be free.”

The Venezuelan President emphasized that in the coming years “the union of Venezuelans must prevail, in the great objective of the Homeland, above differences. A present that is born marked by the innovation of the spirit.”

Likewise, he celebrated that the Venezuelan Armed Forces “is united to the people, and the Bolivarian Military Aviation, today is at the moral vanguard of the new times, guarding the Homeland, its institutions and the rights conquered by the people”

In this sense, he pointed out that “we breathe times of peace, understanding and recovery”, referring to the reactivation of dialogues with the opposition.

For this reason, the Venezuelan President pointed out that “today we can say that our main conquest is peace”, which “together with independence, constitutes an invaluable patrimony that must be taken care of for future centuries, until consolidating freedom, peace and independence”.

The FANB with its components is united to the people, and the Bolivarian Military Aviation, today is at the moral vanguard of the new times, guarding the Homeland, its institutions and the rights conquered by the people. We breathe times of peace, understanding and recovery. pic.twitter.com/nA309PhlKB

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 27, 2022

In relation to the anniversary of this Sunday, the Venezuelan president said that the Bolivarian Military Aviation marked a historic milestone in the country, since “the new republican pages were reborn together with the Bolivarian project, led by Commander Hugo Chávez.”

Maduro expanded in this direction that “everything that seemed impossible in other times was released and incarnated in the possibility of building better living conditions for our people, through the inevitable rupture of the old structures of elite democracy.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



