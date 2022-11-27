Constitution Commission approves census project in Bolivia | News

Report This Content

The Constitution Commission of the Bolivian Chamber of Deputies approved on Friday bill 005, which establishes the date of the Population and Housing Census for 2024 in the South American country.

Census data in Bolivia will be issued in September 2024

The project promoted by the Movimiento al Socialismo (MAS) bench received six votes in favor, one rejection and one blank.

The initiative includes the content of decree 4824 that sets the census for March 23, 2024 and for September of that same year the redistribution of tax co-participation resources.

Also, it incorporates the delivery of census data for the reallocation of legislative seats.

After the bill was approved by the Commission, the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Jerges Mercado, called a legislative session to discuss the census law.

After the Constitution, Legislation and Electoral System Commission sent the report of PL No. 05 on the application of the results of the Population and Housing Census to the plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies, the eighth plenary session is reinstated. pic.twitter.com/wLwkk8lrGs

– Chamber of Deputies of Bolivia (@Diputados_Bol)

November 26, 2022

Through a statement, the head of the Chamber of Deputies called to reinstate the session of the chamber plenary session at 7:30 p.m. on Friday.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



