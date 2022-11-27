They register more than 4,000 femicides in Latin America in 2021 | News

The Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Cepal) reported on Friday that a total of 4,473 women were victims of femicide in Latin America during 2021, in an alert call for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Woman.

Through a statement signed by the Gender Equality Observatory for Latin America and the Caribbean (OIG), ECLAC estimates that an average of 12 violent deaths for gender reasons occur daily in that geographic area.

“For a decade and a half, the States of Latin America and the Caribbean have recognized the seriousness of femicidal violence and the violent deaths of women due to gender, which has been expressed in the approval of laws and protocols and in the construction of specific institutionality”, expresses the note.

But then it warns that “despite these advances, feminicide or femicide persists as a reality and there are no clear signs that the phenomenon is declining.”

The highest rates of femicide in Latin America during the past year were registered in Honduras (4.6 cases per 100,000 women), the Dominican Republic (2.7), El Salvador (2.4), Bolivia (1.8) and Brazil (1.7), the document states. .

Specifically in the Caribbean, Belize and Guyana present the highest incidences, with 3.5 and 2.0 per 100,000 females, respectively.

The OIG statement also ensures that adolescents and young people between 15 and 29 years of age are the most common victims of this social scourge.

“The figures that we present today on femicides/feminicides in Latin America and the Caribbean are unacceptable. Our obligation is to redouble our efforts so that women and girls in our region can truly exercise their right to live a life free of violence and discrimination”, evaluated the Executive Secretary of ECLAC, José Manuel Salazar-Xirinachs, quoted by the report.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



