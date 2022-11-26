UN celebrates first agreements of the Dialogue Table with the ELN | News

The special representative of the UN in Colombia, Carlos Ruiz Massieu, celebrated on Friday the agreements reached between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) at the Dialogue Table that takes place in the Venezuelan capital.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Colombian government and ELN announce dialogue table agreements

On behalf of the secretary general of the multilateral organization, António Guterres, Ruiz Massieu thanked the parties for the trust placed in accompanying the dialogue process.

At the end of the first week of meetings in search of peace, the Government of Colombia and the ELN announced that they had reached three agreements to strengthen the new peace process.

I welcome the statement of the Dialogue Table between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN) today in #Caracas. On behalf of the Secretary General @antonioguterres I thank the parties for the trust placed in us to accompany this process. pic.twitter.com/8w2WTNyQBX

— Carlos Ruiz Massieu (@CGRuizMassieu)

November 25, 2022

The first refers to accompanying and guarantor countries; the second to humanitarian actions and dynamics; and the third to joint statements and communications.

The Dialogue Table formally started on November 21 in compliance with the commitment made by the Government and the ELN on October 4.

Throughout his electoral campaign, Gustavo Petro promised to promote a new peace process to put an end to decades of armed conflict that still bleeds the country.

With this objective, the Colombian president promoted the Total Peace policy, which has already been approved by both houses of Congress and sanctioned by the head of state.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



