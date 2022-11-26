Hundreds of Cubans hold an evening in honor of Fidel Castro | News

Report This Content

Hundreds of Cubans gathered on Friday night on the steps of the University of Havana to honor Fidel Castro on the sixth anniversary of his physical departure. death, local media report.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Young people from Cuba and other nations remember Fidel Castro Ruz

Through a political and cultural evening called “Fidel in me”, young and new generations of Cubans paid tribute to the legacy of the historic leader of the Cuban Revolution, according to local media.

The member of the national secretariat of the Federation of High School Students (FEEM), Janny Gómez, spoke before the audience to ratify the commitment of her generation to the teachings of Fidel, whom she cataloged as a reference for the revolutionaries of Cuba and the world.

The Staircase was filled tonight with gratitude to honor the most illustrious son of this Alma Mater.

On the stage where he starred in the March of the Torches in 1953, people from various sectors gathered to pay tribute to #Fidel Six years after his departure. pic.twitter.com/wGdre8PQGu

— University of Havana (@UdeLaHabana)

November 26, 2022

In his address on behalf of the young people, Gómez highlighted the value of the example of the well-known Commander in Chief, faithful defender of noble causes and revolutionary model that Cubans will follow, he asserted.

Like Fidel, we will continue to denounce the economic blockade of the United States and the injustices in any part of the world, said the youth leader, who predicted the majority participation of the least experienced in a democratic exercise as important as the municipal elections next Sunday. November 27.

Press outlets reported that senior officials of the State, the Government and civil society in that country were present at the vigil, especially accompanied by the Vice Prime Minister and Commander of the Revolution Ramiro Valdés Menéndez and the Commander of the Rebel Army José Ramón Machado Ventura, veteran companions of Fidel in the emancipatory feat of 1959.

Songs, dances and audiovisuals of remembrance in Havana and other important squares in Cuba complemented the demonstrations of respect and affection towards one of the most important political leaders of the 20th century on the planet, the reports maintain.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

