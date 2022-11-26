Mexico and Colombia agree to rethink anti-drug policy | News

Report This Content

The presidents of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and Colombia, Gustavo Petro, agreed on Friday to convene an International Conference of Latin American Leaders with the aim of rethinking drug policy, after verifying the failure of the current one.

Presidents of Mexico and Colombia strengthen strategic alliance

According to international media reports, Latin American leaders met in the Mexican capital to strengthen bilateral ties, among which is a common front to combat drugs.

One of the agreements reached was the reconsideration and redesign of a security and health strategy around drug trafficking, a problem that has afflicted both countries for decades, for which they proposed the creation of an International Conference of Leaders of Latin America, according to the sources.

During a meeting with the Colombian community residing in Mexico, Petro asserted that “the American balance from Alaska to Patagonia in the last 50 years is a disaster” in terms of the fight against drugs.

On his first visit to Mexico as Pdte., @PetroGustavospoke to the Colombian community in this country, referring, among other things, to the anti-drug policy: “the American balance from Alaska to Patagonia in the last 50 years is a disaster.” #ColombiaInMexico�������� pic.twitter.com/07DS6okDO5

– Colombian Presidency ���� (@infopresidencia)

November 25, 2022

In their first bilateral meeting, both leaders patented the vulnerability of their countries in the face of this scourge and the need to unite to refocus the challenge.

A joint declaration after the talks established the commitment to coordinate through their foreign ministries compliance with the actions on the common agenda under the principles of sovereignty, integration, development and migration.

They also agreed to progress soon in the migratory flow between both countries, under the principle of co-responsibility and to deepen the Pacific Alliance, a cooperation mechanism that they share with Chile and Peru.

Likewise, they promised to update the Free Trade Agreement between Mexico and Colombia, which has been in force since 1992, and to strengthen work on food security and combating climate change.

Mexico, for its part, accepted the invitation to be a guarantor country at the Dialogue Table between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

Petro and López Obrador are the first left-wing presidents in their respective nations.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



