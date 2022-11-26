President of Peru ratifies the majority of his ministers | News

Report This Content

The president of Peru, Pedro Castillo, presented his new Cabinet in the last hours, with six changes compared to the previous one, after the resignation of the former prime minister in the midst of a new struggle between the Executive and the Congress controlled by the opposition .

Peruvian President appoints new head of the Council of Ministers

After taking the oath of Betssy Chávez as the new Prime Minister of Peru after the resignation of Aníbal Torres, the president appointed the holders of the 18 portfolios that will make up his Government.

According to official information, Castillo appointed six new ministers such as Eduardo Mora, in Production; Oliverio Muñoz in Energy and Mines; in Development and Social Inclusion, Cynthia Lindo; the Agrarian Development, Juan Altamirano; for the Women and Vulnerable Populations portfolio, Heidy Juárez, and in the Culture sector, Silvana Robles.

With Chávez’s support, the president decided to ratify 12 of the administrative portfolios, beginning with Foreign Minister César Landa, Defense Minister Daniel Barragán; Willy Huerta for Interior Security, Kurt Burneo for Economy and Finance, Kelly Portalatino for Health, and Rosendo Serna for Education head.

The head of state, @PedroCastilloTe, swore in the members of the ministerial cabinet led by the president of the Council of Ministers, Betssy Chavez. The ceremony was held in the Golden Room of the Government Palace. pic.twitter.com/2nLxPRM9AY

– Presidency of Peru ���� (@presidenciaperu)

November 26, 2022

Likewise, according to the press, the Minister of Justice and Human Rights, Félix Chero, returned to their posts; in Work, continues Alejandro Salas; in Foreign Trade and Tourism, Roberto Sánchez; for Transportation and Communications they keep Richard Tineo; in Housing and Construction César Paniagua is reaffirmed and in the Environment portfolio Wilber Rozas remains.

The outgoing head of the cabinet, Aníbal Torres Vásquez, was present at the ceremony broadcast to the entire nation from the Golden Room of the Government Palace.

I deeply appreciate the trust of Dr. Aníbal Torres for his services given to the country and hard work that evidenced the defense of democracy and institutions. Aníbal, you are an example of struggle and courage, an essential basis for directing the great reforms of the country. pic.twitter.com/Zfa80HWZOF

— Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

November 25, 2022

The presence of five women, including two new ministers from Congress, as well as three other parliamentarians who have remained since the Torres period, is striking, according to the media.

The renewal of the cabinet, according to Castillo, is a consequence of the refusal of Congress to accept a vote of confidence associated with the legal project to restore the citizen’s right to reform the constitution by direct referendum.

Analysts indicate that this process could be repeated because the project is still at the mercy of the Peruvian Congress, a body in open conflict with the Executive.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



