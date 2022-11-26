Haitian police academy director dies in armed attack | News

Report This Content

The director of Haiti’s National Police Academy, Rigaud Harington, was shot dead outside a police training center in a gang-controlled neighborhood of Port-au-Prince, the country’s capital, Haitian police said.

They report that 40% of patients with cholera in Haiti are children

The Haitian National Police (PNH) spokesman, Garry Desrosiers, confirmed the murder, assuring that Harington was shot several times inside an official vehicle when he was about to enter the academy.

After the crime, the attackers fled in the police car in which the commissioner was traveling.

Nèg ak zam asasinen jodi vandredi a, Rigaud Harington, Direktè Akademi Polis la. Aksyon sa pass touprè yon Makèt sou Wout Frè. Selon temwen sou plas, bandi yo ale ak machin Komisè divizyonè a, ki se manm 8e pwomosyon Lapolis la. Harington se yon Wo kad nan PNH la. @vantbefinfo pic.twitter.com/JIlWQ2ojjm

— Luckson Saint-Vil Journalist (@LuckNews88)

November 26, 2022

Harington was killed by two large-caliber bullets to the head, according to the conclusions of the chief judge of the Court of Peace for the commune of Pétion-Ville, Eno Louis.

Coming from the seventh promotion of the police, divisional commissioner Rigaud Harington joined the PNH in 1995. He directed the national police academy, a body that trains the middle and senior managers of the police institution.

Division commissioner Rigaud Harington was killed in the same area as Croix-des-Bouquets police commissioner Evangelot Bact, killed in an ambush by armed bandits on October 18 in Tabarre in the Eddy One area.

For a couple of years, many citizens who lived in Tabarre, Torcel, Pernier, among others, have left their homes due to the prevailing insecurity.

Harington lost his life in an area controlled by gang leader Vitelhomme Innocent, the target of a US State Department wanted poster for his role in the October 2021 kidnapping of 16 American missionaries.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



