El Salvador presents a peak of infections in the sixth wave of Covid-19 | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Minister of Health of El Salvador, Francisco Alabí, reported this Thursday that the country presents a peak of Covid-19 infections associated with the sixth wave of the disease.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Monitoring of the Chaparrastique volcano in El Salvador continues

The health authority specified that the peak began in October and will last until December, with the presence of new variants.

According to the portfolio holder, there is a chance that between the third week of November and the first of December the highest numbers of cases will be recorded.

“We have come from having 10 to 20 positive cases on a daily average and now we are registering between 150 and 300 patients for Covid-19. We are facing a situation in which there will be a greater number of patients, who will require some hospital management,” Alabí told local media.

The official pointed out that the country presents new variants of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes Covid-19, which could be BQ1 or BQ1.1, with a higher incidence internationally, and it is likely that they are the origin of the increase in infections.

The latest report released by the health entity indicated that between October 30 and November 5, El Salvador registered 411 new infections of Covid-19. However, since last November 10 the statistics have not been updated.

In November 2021, El Salvador eliminated the mandatory nature of the use of the mask, as well as the requirements of the vaccination record and the requirement of a test with a negative result for Covid-19 to enter the country.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report