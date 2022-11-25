Fidel Castro and his ideal of integration for Latin America | News

Report This Content

“What is the history of Cuba if not the history of Latin America? And what is the history of Latin America if not the history of Asia, Africa and Oceania? And what is the history of all these peoples if not the history of the most ruthless and cruel exploitation of imperialism in the entire world? These words shaped the speech of the then young Fidel Castro in 1962 when the revolution was just a girl and Cuba had been expelled from the Organization of American States (OAS).

He then expressed: “In many Latin American countries the revolution is inevitable today. This fact is not determined by anyone’s will; it is determined by the appalling conditions of exploitation in which the American man lives, the development of the revolutionary consciousness of the masses , the world crisis of imperialism and the universal movement of struggle of the subjugated peoples”.

Sixty years later, these words resound in the ears of those who listen to the speech again and reflect that history of struggle and shared resistance that the peoples of Latin America have.

Integration

For Fidel Castro, the path that should be taken to change the face of misery and dispossession that the region looked and still looks like was very clear. Achieving unity and integration were essential in his strategic vision and gave continuity to the approaches of important leaders of independence such as Simón Bolívar and José Martí.

His thesis on the integration of Latin America and the Caribbean affirmed that the political and economic union between their nations would contribute to seeking their own development and avoiding the influence of the United States in the region.

“Yesterday we were a huge colony; tomorrow we can be a great community of closely united peoples. Nature gave us insurmountable riches, and history gave us roots, language, culture and common ties like no other region on Earth has,” said the Commander in Chief on one occasion.

The president of the Institute of History of Cuba, Yoel Cordoví Núñez, said that in Latin America and the Caribbean, Fidel Castro Ruz reaches a relevant place for his critical thinking towards capitalism, neoliberalism and anti-imperialism.

This researcher points out that there is no politician like Fidel who exemplified in the 20th century the bases of a Latin American emancipatory thought and considered the Fidelista legacy of vital importance when the ideology of nations between neoliberalism and socialism is redefined in the area.

For Fidel, unity was always an indispensable factor to achieve any victory: “These peoples of America know that their internal strength is in their union and that their continental strength is also in their union. These peoples of America know that if they do not want to be victims of tyranny again, but want to be victims of aggression again, they must unite more and more, we must strengthen ties from people to people more and more.”

Under these principles of unity and integration, Fidel devised the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America (ALBA), in December 2004, which gave way to the founding summit, in Caracas seven years later, of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States. (Celac). This first was followed in 2005 by Petrocaribe, and in 2007 by the Union of South American Nations (Unasur).

Internationalism

Another of Fidel’s principles was “not to give what we have in excess but to share what we have.” Relevant are the achievements that the Commander in Chief promoted in Latin America with the modest help of Cuba in the fields of health, sports and education.

Internationalism was configured as a practice of the foreign policy of the Cuban Revolution. The Island’s medical aid has been in various natural disasters such as Hurricane “Jean” in Nicaragua, floods in Bolivia, the passage of Hurricane Mitch through Honduras and Guatemala, the cholera epidemic that hit Peru, among many others.

Another of the projects devised by Fidel was the creation in 1999 of the Latin American School of Medicine (ELAM), allowing thousands of humble young people from Latin America to train as professionals.

On the other hand, in 1999, Haiti requested Cuba’s collaboration for the literacy of its inhabitants. On that occasion, a total of 150,000 Haitians learned to read and write. Then, with the creation of the audiovisual method “Yo sí puedo” in 2001, millions of people in the region have become literate. Thanks to its application, countries like Venezuela and Bolivia declared themselves free of illiteracy.

For Fidel, being internationalists “is paying off our own debt to humanity. Anyone who is not capable of fighting for others will never be capable enough to fight for themselves.”

For the political scientist Atilio Borón, without the Revolution led by Fidel Castro, the history of Latin America and the Caribbean would have been completely different, which shows the impact of Fidelista thought in the region.

“We would not have had Lula, Dilma, Chávez, Maduro, Néstor, Cristina, Lugo, Rafael, Evo, “Mel”, Daniel, Sánchez Cerén, Tabaré, “Pepe”. And before them we would not have had Allende, Velasco either. Alvarado, Juan J. Torres, Goulart, Torrijos, Roldós, in a list that would be endless if we included the popular and revolutionary leaders that sprang up throughout the region under the influence of the Cuban Revolution.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



