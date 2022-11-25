What was the impact of the Condor Plan in Latin America? | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



At the end of 1992, secret police files were found in Paraguay, evidence of the existence in the 1970s and 1980s of a coordinated campaign between the dictatorships of South America, together with the intelligence services of the United States (USA). USA), to neutralize left-wing militants and silence all emancipatory thought, which became known as Plan Condor.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Chile and Mexico agree to strengthen bilateral cooperation

These documents were found thanks to the efforts of educator Martín Almada and judge José Agustín Fernández, and offer irrefutable evidence of the extermination and human rights violations against people who were identified as adversaries.

According to these documentary records, known today as the Terror Archives, some 50,000 people were killed, 30,000 were disappeared, and 400,000 were imprisoned, many of whom suffered torture. The victims included 3,000 children.

Condor Plan and military dictatorships

In the opinion of the Argentine journalist Stella Calloni, the right-wing military regimes of Argentina, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil participated in that campaign of terror.

In Paraguay they supported the dictator Alfredo Stroessner, in power between 1954 and 1989, and in Bolivia they did so in the dictatorship of Hugo Banzer, which began in 1971.

Here part of the mural at the U of Geneva that recalls and denounces the disappearance of A Jaccard in 1977 as part of Operation Condor. The firm commitment to Ds Hs of the University of Geneva is impressive and moving. There Alexei will forever remain in memory of students. pic.twitter.com/QBo3Cfezf4

— Paulina Veloso (@pvelosov)

November 25, 2022

Chile joined after the drowning in blood by the coup general Augusto Pinochet of the mandate of the socialist president Salvador Allende, in 1973, the year in which President Juan María Bordaberry established a dictatorship in Uruguay.

Three years later, after the death of President Juan Perón, General Jorge Rafael Videla and the military came to power in Argentina, the country that registered the majority of the 30,000 disappeared in the region. In the case of Brazil, the military destroyed the democratic and popular government of João Goulart in 1964.

The extermination campaign was codenamed Operation Condor. His first coordinations were made between Pinochet and General Manuel Contreras, head of the National Intelligence Directorate (DINA) of that country.

another pillar of terror

Documents made public reveal that this crusade of annihilation was also hatched with the complicit guidance of the United States.

Historians consider that Henry Kissinger, first National Security adviser and then Secretary of State (1973-1977) of that nation, was behind these repressive actions.

Martín Almada, who survived cruel torture in Paraguay, denounced that the military and police forces of those countries (and others, such as El Salvador) were formed to kill at the School of the Americas.

The US claimed that their installation, then located in the Panama Canal Zone and today at Fort Benning (Georgia), specialized in counterinsurgency, but in truth it taught torture as a daily instrument of repression. Not a few graduates from this place became notorious human rights violators years later.

Atomic bomb against the Southern Cone

In addition to being activated against all that seemed to be socialist and communist ideas, those dictatorships and Operation Condor favored the application of neoliberal recipes in those nations, which had significant consequences for their subsequent economic, political, and social evolution.

In Almada’s opinion, the dictatorships used the extermination, torture and exile of their civil enemies, preferably intellectuals and young leaders. They also aimed to annihilate religious who embraced Liberation Theology.

According to scholars, due to the Condor Plan, generations of revolutionary fighters lost many of their most upright leaders.

Almada considers that Kissinger dropped an atomic bomb on the Southern Cone of Latin America, where Operation Condor left more than 100,000 fatalities between 1975 and 1989.

November 19, 1985, Carmen Soler, “Mamacha” Paraguayan poet and teacher, died, persecuted by the dictator Alfredo Stroessner who was a tyrant for 40 years. Who engineered Operation Condor with the psychopath Pinochet. pic.twitter.com/Pp2xKQfgMj

– ENDLESS STORY. (@PazPinter)

November 19, 2022

Deja vu Kast?

Months ago, Chilean media called attention to an aspect of the program of far-right politician José Antonio Kast, who is running for the Chilean Presidency.

In point 33 of his program, the representative of the Republican Party values ​​that what happened in Colombia during the National Strike of 2021 is a repetition of the social outbreak in Chile at the end of 2019.

+ Installation of military dictatorships that repressed, through State terrorism, the political, social, union and student movements of their populations.

Condor Plan, also known as Operation Condor, was a campaign of political repression and terrorism of +

— Cold War, a war without end. (@BrisaJuanPICS)

November 23, 2022

In this regard, he proposes to create an “International Coordination Anti-Radicals of the Left.” According to him, if he arrives at the Palacio de la Moneda “we will coordinate with other Latin American governments to identify, arrest and try radicalized agitators”, for which he will provide more tools to the Carabineros and Armed Forces.

Kast also recently declared: “I think so, that (Pinochet) would vote for me if he were alive.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report