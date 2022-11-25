Mexico confirms the Pacific Alliance summit in Peru | News

Report This Content

The Government of Mexico announced this Thursday that the summit of presidents of the Pacific Alliance will be held in the Peruvian capital, Lima, after the prohibition by the Congress of that country of President Pedro Castillo to travel to Mexican territory, where said meeting was initially planned. meeting.

The Mexican Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard Casaubon, announced that Mexico will cede the pro tempore presidency of the Alliance during the meeting, while he specified that its exact date will be communicated next week.

For his part, Peruvian Foreign Minister César Landa thanked “the deference of the President of the United Mexican States, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, for postponing the presidential summit.”

▶️ “At a time that is distinguished by conflict and exclusions in the international arena, what we are seeing here is an exercise of cooperation and the utmost”, chancellor @m_ebrard in the Council of Ministers of the XVII Summit of the @A_delPacifico.

– Foreign Relations (@SRE_mx)

November 25, 2022

At a ministerial meeting of the Alliance countries, headed by the Vice Foreign Ministers of Chile, José Miguel Ahumada Franco, and Colombia, Laura Gil Sabastano, the “Guidelines on the Relationship between the Pacific Alliance and the Associated States” and the ” 2023 Work Plan of the Pacific Alliance Cooperation Fund”.

In the conclave it was recalled that this year applications for entry were received from Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Canada, Korea and Singapore, nations that will soon join this platform.

In this sense, the Mexican Foreign Minister stated that “the Alliance works. Alliances that do not work, do not have applications for membership, and today almost the entire session was to listen to the countries that want to be part of our Alliance”.

Ebrard added that “what we are seeing here is an exercise of cooperation and addition; there are not many, this is good news, whether or not they participate in the Pacific Alliance, because it speaks of the potential of cooperation, multilateral instruments and understanding between nations”.

In turn, the Government of Peru ratified the will as the next pro tempore presidency to maintain the capacity of the alliance as an agile and regional mechanism, promote cooperation and support the aforementioned processes of incorporation.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

