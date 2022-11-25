Bolivia and Peru coordinate actions against organized crime | News

Report This Content

Bolivia and Peru agreed this Friday to strengthen the fight against transnational organized crime, combat human trafficking, as well as the illegal exploitation of minerals, arms, ammunition and explosives trafficking, among other crimes reported in the border area.

Bolivia and Peru inaugurate the tenth meeting of the border commission

During the Tenth Meeting of the Binational Border Commission (Combifron), the authorities of both countries reached these agreements in technical tables that were held in the Bolivian city of La Paz, in addition to exchanging information to strengthen the joint struggle.

“This document has just been signed, which is five agreements and 22 understandings that have to be honored. Since its subscription, real-time information exchange mechanisms have been activated, which contributes to the solution of problems”, said the president of Combifron – Bolivia, Admiral José Manuel Puente.

Likewise, the head of the Intelligence Division of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and president of Combifron – Peru, Brigadier General Rubén Castañeda, indicated that joint work is necessary to meet the objectives of both states.

“We have a lot of work to do to meet the objectives of our States and thus consolidate the security and development that our most vulnerable populations require, who live exposed to crimes and transnational and multidimensional threats on our common border,” added the entity.

The tenth Ordinary Meeting of the Binational Border Commission (Combifron) had the participation of civil and military authorities from Peru and Bolivia, under the leadership of the Bolivian Vice Minister of Defense and Cooperation for Integral Development, José Manuel Puente.

“We have made significant progress (…) in the past administration; we have made agreements in the fight against smuggling,” stressed the Bolivian Vice Minister of the Fight against Smuggling, Daniel Vargas.

Translated by RJ983



