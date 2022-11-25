Mexican University will award posthumous Honoris Causa to Pablo Milanés | News

Report This Content

The Autonomous University of Zacatecas will posthumously grant the doctorate Honoris Causa to the recently deceased Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés, a title that the University Council had scheduled to grant him in person on December 2.

According to the rector of the university center, Rubén Ibarra Reyes, the death of the Cuban composer represents a disastrous event for the world of the arts and for society in general.

“He was a great artist, a great composer, a great singer-songwriter, and of course it is a very heartfelt loss for the Autonomous University of Zacatecas, due to the proximity of our institution to the Cuban people and Government,” the entity indicated.

In this sense, the special session of the UAZ University Council to deliver the Honoris Causa to Pablo Milanés was scheduled for last September 27, but it was necessary to postpone it due to his already delicate state of health, which made it impossible for the Cuban singer-songwriter to travel to Zacatecas. For that reason the evening was rescheduled for Friday, December 2.

Ibarra Reyes appreciated that, after the physical departure of the artist, it is necessary to observe respectful mourning for him and his family, in order to then see a future date and do it posthumously.

“His death will surely be the subject of national mourning in Cuba (…), for everything he represents, for all the contribution of Pablo Milanés to Cuban and Latin American culture, it must be a very sad day for the Cuban people,” he stressed. the body.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



