Dominican Republic expels 1,800 Haitian children in 2022 | News

The United Nations Children’s Fund (Unicef) reported that the Government of the Dominican Republic intensifies its migration policy with the neighboring country after the expulsion of 1,800 Haitian children since the beginning of 2022.

Amid contradictory versions, the Government of the Caribbean country rejects these accusations and reports that of the more than 150,000 foreigners who have been deported since 2020, there are no cases of minors who have been separated from their parents.

“At all times and in compliance with the laws of the Dominican Republic and international treaties, all deportations are carried out in full and absolute respect for the dignity of people and their human rights,” stressed the Director of Migration, Venancio Alcántara. .

Children must participate meaningfully in shaping decisions affecting their lives. They have proven they are a driving force for change.

Children have the power to make the world a better place. We need to listen to them.#WorldChildrensDay

— Volker Turk (@volker_turk)

November 20, 2022

For its part, the Haitian Ministry of Foreign Affairs denounced that most of the children were deported among groups of adults, which raises questions about how the Dominican authorities verify that they are Haitian migrants.

They also questioned the inhumane treatment of their migrants by the Dominican authorities who defend the anti-migrant policy implemented by President Luis Abinader.

Given the facts, the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights, Volker Türk, urged Santo Domingo to stop the forced returns of Haitians to their country of origin.

“Haiti currently does not meet the adequate security conditions for the safe, dignified and sustainable return” of migrants due to the current context of incessant armed violence and systematic violations of Human Rights,” the entity said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



