Türkiye and Cuba agree to strengthen bilateral trade relationship | News

The president of Türkiye, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his Cuban colleague, Miguel Díaz-Canel, promised on Wednesday to strengthen bilateral cooperation, while the Turkish leader described the visit as “a turning point” for relations between the two countries.

Cuban President begins official visit to Türkiye

Endorgan received his Cuban colleague at the Turkish Presidential Complex in Ankara, who hours earlier paid a visit to the town of Anıtkabir, in Türkiye, to the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, national hero of the Eurasian country.

At a joint press conference, Endorgan pointed out that bilateral trade is currently “below its potential, undoubtedly due to the unilateral sanctions imposed on Cuba,” referring to the US embargo.

The Turkish president specified that the objective is to increase bilateral trade to 200 million dollars annually.

Erdogan recalled that the Turkish development cooperation agency TIKA carries out agricultural projects in Cuba and that both countries collaborate in development aid in Africa, especially in Equatorial Guinea.

Díaz-Canel also stressed the importance of today’s meeting, thanked Ankara and the Turkish people for their support in the face of the US “blockade” of Cuba and stressed that the ministers of both countries would work to deepen relations.

The Cuban president, who is on an official visit to Türkiye, arrived walking through Aslanlı Yolu in Anıtkabir with his delegation and laid a wreath at the mausoleum.

Subsequently, the Cuban president and the delegation that accompanied him took a souvenir photo on the Anıtkabir stairs and went to the National Pact Tower and signed the Anıtkabir Special Book.

This morning we visited the mausoleum of Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, leader of the War of Independence, founder and first President of the Republic of #Türkiye.

We pay tribute to him as the Father of the Turkish people, on behalf of the people of #Cuba. pic.twitter.com/IEXOc2CV4G

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 23, 2022

The Cuban president wrote the following statements in the guest book:

“The Cuban delegation is here to pay its deepest respect and respect to Kemal Atatürk, founding father of the modern Turkish nation, whom Commander in Chief Fidel Castro described as an inspiration for the Republic of Cuba. As Cuban and Turkish peoples we have common values ​​that are the legacy of the founders of both nations.”

After Fidel Castro, it was the first visit by a Cuban presidential to Türkiye in 27 years. On the other hand, the visit of the Turkish president to Cuba on February 10, 2015 was the first visit by a head of state of that country to the largest of the Antilles.

The Cuban delegation will also meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss economic issues.

Later, the Cuban president met with representatives of the local solidarity movement with Cuba.





Translated by RJ983



