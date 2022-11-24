Ten new cases of monkeypox confirmed in Guatemala | News

Report This Content

The Guatemalan Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mspas) reported this Wednesday that ten new active cases of monkeypox were reported in the Central American country, for a cumulative 172 confirmed cases.

They denounce poverty in 79.2% of indigenous households in Guatemala

According to the entity, the newly diagnosed are men residing in Guatemala City (capital) and are between 19 and 40 years old.

The authorities specified that the symptoms in the patients began between 7 and 18 days after contact with an infected case, and they are currently kept in home isolation.

Of the 172 cases that have been diagnosed, two have been women, 47 remain active and no deaths from the disease have been reported.

Currently, the country has four suspects and another five are under investigation.

Since last August 3, when the first case of monkeypox was confirmed in Guatemala, 245 tests have been carried out for its diagnosis.

The Mspas urges people to stay informed about the mode of contagion, mainly through contact with bodily fluids or skin lesions, as well as fever, headaches and muscle aches, as well as skin rashes.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



