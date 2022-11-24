Truckers maintain strike for the third consecutive day in Chile | News

Report This Content

The truckers that make up the Fuerza del Norte de Chile Transporters Confederation celebrated their third consecutive day of strike on Wednesday against the increase in fuel prices and insecurity on the routes, after they rejected the government’s proposal to end the measure.

Chilean President begins three-day official visit to Mexico

The truckers began the strike and the partial blockade of highways expressing their demands and denouncing that they are affected by the increase in robberies, assaults, and looting of cargo on the roads.

In order to end the conflict, the Chilean authorities proposed setting up 12 rest areas with security measures, between Santiago and Arica, as well as contributing 1.5 billion dollars to the Fuel Price Stabilization Mechanism (Mepco).

The carriers consider that a more radical solution to the problems raised can be sought, affirming that the mobilization will continue until definitive agreements are reached.

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Interior, Manuel Monsalve, stated that the Government will use all the tools “that the rule of law gives us” to end the strike.

“We are going to use all the tools that the rule of law gives us. If that implies using the State Security Law, the government is going to use the State Security Law,” he said.

A new meeting between the parties is scheduled to take place this Thursday to negotiate on the truckers’ demands.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



