Latin America

200 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Dominican Republic | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic reported this Wednesday that 200 new positive patients for Covid-19 were notified.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic expels 1,800 Haitian children in 2022

Through a statement, the portfolio reported that 2,424 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, and the results show an increase compared to the 151 diagnosed the day before.

According to the report, the Caribbean country has 888 active patients, so daily positivity has remained at 12.28 percent for a few weeks.

The Ministry of Public Health reported 200 new covid infections this Wednesday, 49 more than the 151 reported the day before, and no deaths from this cause. pic.twitter.com/WAADUxLlfB

— Edward Lopez (@Edward_Caballon)
November 23, 2022

Likewise, the largest number of active cases is located in the National District and Greater Santo Domingo.

The entity also detailed that there are only 13 beds occupied with patients positive for Covid-19 out of the 2,373 available, and only one person is hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has reported 648,914 infected, of which 643,642 have recovered and 4,384 people have died.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 45 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More

Related Articles

TSE of Brazil denies request to annul ballot votes | News

2 hours ago

Palestinian president sends condolences to Indonesia after earthquake | News

19 hours ago

Venezuelan President holds meeting with Chinese representative | News

20 hours ago

They agree to increase the minimum wage in Argentina | News

21 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.