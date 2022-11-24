200 new cases of Covid-19 reported in the Dominican Republic | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The Ministry of Health of the Dominican Republic reported this Wednesday that 200 new positive patients for Covid-19 were notified.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Dominican Republic expels 1,800 Haitian children in 2022

Through a statement, the portfolio reported that 2,424 samples were processed in the last 24 hours, and the results show an increase compared to the 151 diagnosed the day before.

According to the report, the Caribbean country has 888 active patients, so daily positivity has remained at 12.28 percent for a few weeks.

The Ministry of Public Health reported 200 new covid infections this Wednesday, 49 more than the 151 reported the day before, and no deaths from this cause. pic.twitter.com/WAADUxLlfB

— Edward Lopez (@Edward_Caballon)

November 23, 2022

Likewise, the largest number of active cases is located in the National District and Greater Santo Domingo.

The entity also detailed that there are only 13 beds occupied with patients positive for Covid-19 out of the 2,373 available, and only one person is hospitalized in an Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Dominican Republic has reported 648,914 infected, of which 643,642 have recovered and 4,384 people have died.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report