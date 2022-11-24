TSE of Brazil denies request to annul ballot votes | News

Report This Content

The president of the Superior Electoral Tribunal (TSE) of Brazil, Alexandre Moraes, on Wednesday denied the request of the Liberal Party (PL), which asked that the ballot votes for this year’s elections in which the candidate was elected be annulled. from the Workers’ Party (PT), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva.

Moraes also imposed a fine of 22.9 million reais (equivalent to 4.27 million dollars) on the PL (to which outgoing president Jair Bolsonaro belongs and who lost re-election to Lula), condemning it for a penalty known as bad faith.

The party’s request was considered a coup attempt, since it happened after the president of the representation, Valdemar da Costa Neto, spoke of irregularities in the polls and similar accusations, but without presenting proof.

Judge Moraes also argued that the request of the political organization must also cover the votes of the first round, since the same electronic machines and the same models were used in both rounds.

The lawyer gave the political entity a period of 24 hours to include this in the request, but the party did not make this addition.

The PL did this with the second round after its candidates were elected in the first round held on October 2, when the seats in the federal Congress and some governorships were also renewed, and after its presidential candidate, Jair Bolsonaro, lost in the run-off held on October 30.

The PL assured that it would be impossible to identify the ballot boxes where the alleged fraud was committed, to which Moraes responded by assuring that the TSE’s technical conditions perfectly allow each electronic ballot box to be “physically and logically” identified, therefore the party’s arguments were false.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



