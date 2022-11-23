Palestinian president sends condolences to Indonesia after earthquake | News

Report This Content

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas sent his condolences to the Indonesian people and his counterpart, Joko Widodo, on Tuesday after confirming 268 deaths from the earthquake on the island of Java.

The death toll after the earthquake in Indonesia rises to 268

“We are following with great pain and concern the news of the earthquake that has struck the Indonesian island of Java, and which has claimed the lives of dozens of people and injured hundreds of our brother Indonesian people,” the Palestinian president stressed.

In this sense, Mahmoud Abbas indicated that “while we convey to your Excellency, your people and the families of the victims our deepest condolences, we want to express our full solidarity with you in this calamity.

The death toll from the earthquake in #Indonesia ���� continues to grow and until Tuesday afternoon, 268 deaths were registered, as confirmed by the National Agency for Disaster Mitigation (BNPB)

— teleSUR TV (@teleSURtv)

November 22, 2022

For his part, the Indonesian president wished the more than 300 injured a speedy recovery and hoped that those trapped after the catastrophe would be safely rescued.

According to the Indonesian authorities, rescue efforts continue for those still trapped under the rubble of the 5.6-magnitude earthquake that struck the island of West Java.

The epicenter of the quake, which struck at noon on Monday, was near the city of Cianjur and was felt in the capital Jakarta some 75 kilometers away, damaging at least 2,200 homes and displacing more than 5,000 people.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



