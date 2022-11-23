Venezuelan President holds meeting with Chinese representative | News

Report This Content

The Venezuelan government confirmed on Tuesday the meeting between President Nicolás Maduro and the special representative of the Government of the People’s Republic of China for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs, Qiu Xiaoqi, in order to strengthen bilateral relations.

During the meeting, the Venezuelan president and the Chinese official proposed to continue deepening strategic ties, based on mutual respect.

Nicolás Maduro reported on the meeting, which he described as a “pleasant visit” by the Special Representative of the Government of China for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs.

“Bilateral relations between the two nations are strengthened and continue to deepen through mutual cooperation,” the Venezuelan head of state stressed from his Twitter account.

Qiu Xiaoqi has held the responsibility of Special Representative of the Government of the People’s Republic of China for Latin American and Caribbean Affairs since 2020, a function he performs simultaneously with that of Vice President of the China Public Diplomacy Association.

For his part, Foreign Minister Carlos Faría also held a meeting with the representative, claiming that “the governments of China and Venezuela are a historical example of diplomacy. In a meeting with Mr. Qiu Xiaoqi, we ratified the will to continue advancing in the consolidation of the new geopolitics of peace”, the Venezuelan minister specified.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



