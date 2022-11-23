They agree to increase the minimum wage in Argentina | News

Report This Content

The Government of Argentina reached an agreement on Tuesday with the National Council for Employment, Productivity and the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Wage so that the minimum wage increases by 20 percent in this South American nation.

With this increase, the increase will take the minimum wage of Argentines from 57,900 pesos (351.95 dollars) to 69,500 pesos (422.46 dollars), an increase that is expected to take place in March 2023.

In this sense, the program conceives that in December it will increase by seven percent, six percent in January, four percent in February and three percent in March.

We agreed to a 20% increase in the Minimum, Vital and Mobile Salary, reaching $69,500 in the fourth tranche to be paid in March, which represents +110.5% in the parity year.

The increase is the result of consensus between those who work and employers �� pic.twitter.com/gDZqn5Nryy

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

November 23, 2022

“Taken with an absolute majority of the members of the Salary Council, it is another example of the value of our democracy: there is no way to do politics without dialogue. We will continue working for a fairer society where everyone wins”, celebrated the president of that nation, Alberto Fernández.

In addition to the president, the chief of staff, Juan Manzur; the Minister of Economy, Sergio Massa; the Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security, Raquel “Kelly” Olmos, and the spokesperson for the Presidency, Gabriela Cerruti.

“What we are seeing today is precisely the result of a consensus between those who work and employers and that is something very important and very necessary in the times we live in,” added the head of state.

It is worth mentioning that this salary increase is added to the 40 percent increase in the Food Benefit, which provides for an increase in charges for those who have a child, pregnant women or people with disabilities to 12,500 pesos (75.98 dollars); those with two children would receive 19,000 pesos (115.49 dollars) and 25,000 (151.96 dollars) those who have three or more.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



