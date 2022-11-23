Panama reports fifteen new cases of monkeypox | News

Report This Content

The Department of Epidemiology of the Ministry of Health of Panama (Minsa) reported on Tuesday that fifteen new cases of monkeypox were identified, for which there are already 48 infections with the disease in that Central American country.

Through a statement, the portfolio reported that of the 48 cases, 27 are in isolation and only five required hospitalization due to risk factors.

The Minsa reported that the new patients detected correspond to the male sex and come from the region of Panama West and San Miguelito, with ages between 25 and 59 years.

Regional health teams carry out field investigations in order to determine the close contacts of these cases, and offer them vaccination against monkeypox to break the chain of transmission of the virus and the spread of the disease.

— Ministry of Health of Panama (@MINSAPma)

November 22, 2022

The patients were evaluated with sample collection in different hospitals, and currently the regional health teams try to identify their close contacts, to then offer them the vaccine against the disease and with this, try to cut off its transmission.

On the other hand, it was reported that 21 doses of vaccine against monkeypox have been applied, distributed in the following regions: 14 doses in the Metropolitan Health Region; five in West Panama; one in Chiriquí and one in San Miguelito.

Since last May 24, Panama has maintained a health alert throughout the territory, and intensifies surveillance at entry and exit points.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



