Constitutional Court annuls process against Peruvian president | News

The Constitutional Court (TC) of Peru annulled this Tuesday the complaint for treason against President Pedro Castillo processed by the Congress controlled by the right-wing sectors.

Through a resolution, the Constitutional Court declared the “habeas corpus” claim founded by the president’s defense against the Subcommittee on Constitutional Accusations of Parliament, which approved the complaint for treason against Castillo.

The complaint sought the disqualification of Pedro Castillo for five years for “treason” for having declared that his country could facilitate an outlet to the sea for Bolivia.

The Peruvian TC voted in favor of the questions raised by the legal defense of President Castillo considering, among other reasons, that the report that proposes the disqualification of Castillo “violates the right to due motivation in parliamentary headquarters”, for which it ordered its annulment.

The complaint against Pedro Castillo was raised by conservative politicians and lawyers, as a way of deposing Castillo, given the failure of two attempts to declare the presidency vacant due to alleged moral incapacity.

President Castillo’s lawyer, Benji Espinoza, commented that the TC ruling is historical and correct, since “the constitutional complaint for treason was a legal hogwash.”

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



