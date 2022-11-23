Paraguay warns of a new wave of Covid-19 infections | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



Paraguayan health authorities warned of a new wave of Covid-19 on Tuesday, registering a significant increase in new coronavirus cases.

CMIO.org in sequence:

Paraguayan government receives 500,000 doses of vaccines against Covid

The head of Health surveillance, Guillermo Sequera, indicated that two weeks ago an average of five or six cases were registered daily and to date there are more than 50 cases, 125 percent more than the previous week.

Regarding the new number of infections, the Minister of Health commented that 28 are cases of reinfection. He also identified one deceased and ten hospitalized.

���� | Consultations for respiratory symptoms rebound

People with symptoms must go to the medical consultation, be tested, comply with home rest and wear a mask to prevent the spread of the disease.

➕ℹ️ pic.twitter.com/qB9sWgk0NC

— Ministry of Health (@msaludpy)

November 22, 2022

The official warned that according to statistics there is a possibility that in the months of December and January there will be an increase in infections. Giving way to a new wave.

“It’s a shame that it happens just during the holiday season,” he warned that it is a time of high transmission due to the mobility of people at this time of year.

Given this possibility, Guillermo Sequera suggested that the ideal is to be vaccinated for the period, so that the disease is as mild as possible.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report