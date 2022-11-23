Chilean President begins three-day official visit to Mexico | News

Report This Content

The President of Chile, Gabriel Boric, arrived on Tuesday night in the Mexican capital, beginning his official and work visit that will last until November 25.

Upon his arrival in Mexico, the Chilean president was received by the undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes, together with the general director for South America, Martín Borrego, and the Mexican ambassador to Chile, Alicia Bárcena.

After getting off the plane, Gabriel Boric regretted the suspension of the meeting of heads of state of the Pacific Alliance, a decision announced by the Mexican president, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in the absence of the Peruvian president, Pedro Castillo, at the meeting.

The Chilean head of state’s agenda for this Wednesday includes a meeting with Mexican businessmen, as well as a meeting with President López Obrador at the National Palace.

During the night, he will participate in a dinner offered by the Mexican President, in the same government house.

For Thursday, Gabriel Boric is scheduled to attend a solemn session in the Mexican Senate, where he will meet with its president, Ricardo Monreal. Likewise, he will meet with the head of the capital’s government, Claudia Sheibaum.

The Chilean president will return to his country next Friday.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

