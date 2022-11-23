Radio journalist murdered in the Mexican state of Veracruz | News

In the midst of the wave of violence that is going through Mexico, the media denounced the murder of journalist Pedro Pablo Kumul in the state of Veracruz.

The murder of the radio journalist occurred last Monday, when unknown persons shot at Kumul’s car in the city of Xalapa, the capital of Veracruz.

According to preliminary information, armed individuals who were traveling in a van attacked the communicator while he was driving the taxi in which he also worked.

�� The journalist and announcer for AX Noticias and Es Amor 104.5 HD, Pedro Pablo Kumul, was murdered in the town of El Castillo, in Xalapa, Veracruz, presumably while he was driving a taxi in which he also worked. pic.twitter.com/D9tnyGCCEq

– Lupita Juarez (@LupitaJuarezH)

November 23, 2022

Kumul’s body was found lifeless inside the vehicle, which ended up crashing against a pole.

From the outlet where the murdered journalist worked, AX News condemned the events and demanded that the authorities investigate the crime against the communicator.

The free expression organization Article 19 also condemned the journalist’s killing.

�� ARTICLE 19 is documenting the murder of Pedro Pablo Kumul Amaya, an announcer at AX Multimedios, which occurred yesterday, November 21; as well as the disappearance of Francisco Hernández Elvira, announcer of Azucar 97.1 FM, since November 20. both in #Veracruz

�� pic.twitter.com/NdGnaZ6zc0

— ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex)

November 23, 2022

After this murder there are already 17 press workers murdered in Mexico in 2022.

In the same state, the disappearance of journalist Francisco Eusebio Hernández Elvira, who works at the community radio station Azúcar FM, was reported on Tuesday.

�� For their part, relatives of Francisco Hernández made public his disappearance today; they last had contact with him on Sunday, November 20.

The announcer works and lives at the same address in Nopaltepec, which was found open and looted.

— ARTICLE 19 MX-CA (@article19mex)

November 23, 2022

The journalist disappeared last Sunday from his home, in the town of Nopaltepec.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



