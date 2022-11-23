On total peace in Colombia | Opinion

Report This Content

After the Agreements in Havana in 2016, the enigma of an unfinished Peace is observed. When the FARC and the ELN put down their weapons, Uribismo and the paramilitaries subsided the War. According to Indepaz, between 2016 and 2022, 1,743 social leaders have been assassinated, of which half were signatories of the Peace Accords to return to civilian life or integrate into political life in Colombia, but they were betrayed.

II

In need of permanent persecution against former members of the armed groups, these organizations entered into agreements with paramilitary groups on the border, mutating into criminal organizations such as Los Rastrojos, Los Urabeños, El Tren de Aragua, La Línea and El Paisa, which dismember and murder thousands of Colombians daily. These are direct consequences of a frustrated Peace.

II

The result of 60 years of armed conflict has generated the material and moral degradation of the Colombian Armed Forces with the loss in combat of 6,000 soldiers and the accusation of 600 soldiers for cases of gender violation between 2016 and 2022. In addition, the BBC adds 118 cases of sexual abuse of indigenous girls in the last four years. Colombia does not have an Armed Force technically prepared to revive the escalation of an armed conflict. The eight existing US military bases in the territory have only served to commit human rights violations in the New Granada nation.

IV.

In 2005, the leader of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, expelled the DEA from Venezuela, stating that the organization supported drug trafficking instead of fighting it. This measure broke the US drug control fence over Venezuelan territory. During the two decades that said agency operated in the country, no capos or people linked to a greater or lesser extent to international drug trafficking organizations were recorded. To date, more than 110 drug lords have been captured in the territory. Among these are the Italian Genco Fara Vito, accused of being one of the members of the Sicilian mafia “Cosa Nostra”, and the Colombians Daniel “El Loco” Barrera and Hermágoras González Polanco, alias “El Gordito González”. The Venezuelan State has played a fundamental role in the structural control of drug trafficking in the region.

V

With the arrival of President Petro to the Government and the stabilization of diplomatic relations, the path of new challenges for both Governments opens. The Colombian Security Forces require the structural support of the Venezuelan Security Forces to combat the negligence of paramilitaries and President Maduro has promised to do so. The FANB must support the Colombian Army with operational preparations and create a joint plan to end the threat of criminal groups in both nations.

Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



