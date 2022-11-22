Venezuela reiterates support for dialogue between the Colombian government and the ELN | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated this Monday his support for the peace talks table reinstated between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Colombia and the ELN reinstate peace talks table

During an act, the head of state recalled that “today the negotiating table for peace between the Colombian state, represented by the government of President Gustavo Petro, and the guerrillas of The National Liberation Army (ELN) have sat down to negotiate a peace agreement.”

“From Venezuela we tell you, with all our people, all the support of the people of Venezuela for the peace negotiations,” the president emphasized.

The negotiating table between the ELN and the Colombian government carries with it a great message of hope, faith and the dream of our Latin America and the Caribbean, of living in a world of peace and stability. The time for peace has arrived! pic.twitter.com/J4BIOZFamM

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 21, 2022

In addition, he assured that this dialogue represents a message of hope “for a Latin America, a Caribbean territory of peace, as defined by CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) at the time in Havana.”

“That is why I congratulate the Colombian youth present because they are going to have peace. Youth of Colombia, the time for peace has arrived,” stressed the Venezuelan president.

Likewise, he reaffirmed Venezuela’s willingness to contribute to the total peace of the neighboring country.

Previously, the delegations of the Colombian government and the ELN held an act to reinstate the peace talks, in compliance with the agenda agreed last October.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report