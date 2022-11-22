Latin America

Venezuela reiterates support for dialogue between the Colombian government and the ELN | News

Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, reiterated this Monday his support for the peace talks table reinstated between the Government of Colombia and the National Liberation Army (ELN).

CMIO.org in sequence:

Government of Colombia and the ELN reinstate peace talks table

During an act, the head of state recalled that “today the negotiating table for peace between the Colombian state, represented by the government of President Gustavo Petro, and the guerrillas of The National Liberation Army (ELN) have sat down to negotiate a peace agreement.”

“From Venezuela we tell you, with all our people, all the support of the people of Venezuela for the peace negotiations,” the president emphasized.

The negotiating table between the ELN and the Colombian government carries with it a great message of hope, faith and the dream of our Latin America and the Caribbean, of living in a world of peace and stability. The time for peace has arrived! pic.twitter.com/J4BIOZFamM

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)
November 21, 2022

In addition, he assured that this dialogue represents a message of hope “for a Latin America, a Caribbean territory of peace, as defined by CELAC (Community of Latin American and Caribbean States) at the time in Havana.”

“That is why I congratulate the Colombian youth present because they are going to have peace. Youth of Colombia, the time for peace has arrived,” stressed the Venezuelan president.

Likewise, he reaffirmed Venezuela’s willingness to contribute to the total peace of the neighboring country.

Previously, the delegations of the Colombian government and the ELN held an act to reinstate the peace talks, in compliance with the agenda agreed last October.



Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983

See this content by source

  Fact-checking   Autentic   DMCA   Report






Tags
Photo of CMIO CMIO Send an email 36 mins ago
1 minute read
Show More
Photo of CMIO

CMIO

Support Independent Journalism in Brazil - headquarters Rio de Janeiro. Replicates and elaborates knowledge and matters of public utility. Please, donate. > Donate to CMIO.org

Related Articles

Second case of cholera confirmed in the Dominican Republic | News

2 hours ago

Brazil authorizes sale of Paxlovid against Covid-19 | News

3 hours ago

Colombian government forms a group for gender equality | News

4 hours ago

Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79 years of age | News

6 hours ago

Adblock Detected.

Desative seu AdBlock para poder acessar o conteúdo gratuito. Disable your AdBlock.