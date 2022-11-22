Second case of cholera confirmed in the Dominican Republic | News

The Ministry of Public Health and Social Assistance (Mispas) of the Dominican Republic confirmed on Monday the second imported case of cholera in that Caribbean country.

The General Directorate of Epidemiology of the entity, detailed in a statement that it is a four-year-old male patient, of Haitian nationality.

“The minor entered the country, on November 18, through Dajabón, and was admitted to the Padre Fantino de Montecristi hospital, because he had been in Port-au-Prince, Haiti for two days, with symptoms of the disease,” indicated the text.

The Dominican Republic notifies a second case of cholera through the Ministry of Public Health, in which they clarify that it comes from Haiti. pic.twitter.com/BMQ7UOdBKJ

— Edward Lopez (@Edward_Caballon)

November 21, 2022

As part of the clinical picture, the patient presented whitish watery diarrhea, vomiting, dry mouth, weak pulse, and drowsiness. On Sunday, November 20, he tested positive for cholera after taking a stool sample.

According to epidemiologist Francisca Kasse, the patient has not evacuated for 24 hours, is stable, in good spirits and appetite, and remains hospitalized to be observed by health personnel.

The Monte Cristi Provincial Health Directorate carried out the epidemiological siege and concluded that the patient was only in contact with his parents, who have been given preventive medication.

The health entity continues to carry out the preventive alert and has activated protocols for this disease, for which they urge the population to maintain sanitary measures.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



