Brazil authorizes sale of Paxlovid against Covid-19 | News

The Brazilian National Health Surveillance Agency (Anvisa) approved on Monday the commercialization of the drug Paxlovid, used in the treatment against Covid-19.

Through a statement, the entity indicated that the drug will be available in private hospitals and pharmacies in the South American country, where it will be issued with prescriptions and with guidance from the pharmacist on its use.

The authorities approved the extension of the validity of Paxlovid from 12 to 18 months and the manufacturer must maintain and prioritize supplies to the Unified Health System (SUS) program.

Personally I am starting a Live now on Youtube to talk about the drug Paxlovid, a drug for the treatment of Covid-19 that can only be sold with a prescription.

Come attend:

— Bruno Gino, MD ���������� (@DrBrunoGino)

November 22, 2022

According to Anvisa, the authorization for the sale of Paxlovid coincides with an epidemiological scenario where new subvariants of omicron circulate and an increase in positive cases of Covid-19 in Brazil.

Likewise, it was considered that the drug is sold in the private market in other countries with international reference authorities, such as the United States and Canada.

For her part, the director of Anvisa, Meiruze Freitas, indicated that the presence of the drug on the market will increase the ease of access to a treatment against Covid-19 that must begin to be taken in the first five days after the onset of symptoms. .

“Early diagnosis and outpatient treatment, when necessary, are important to prevent progression of the disease to severe cases,” he said.

In this sense, he stressed that vaccination is the best strategy to avoid Covid-19, hospitalizations and deaths, so this treatment does not replace it.

Paxlovid is a two-drug antiviral medication manufactured by the American pharmaceutical company Pfizer.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



