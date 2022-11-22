Colombian government forms a group for gender equality | News

Report This Content

The Government of Colombia formed on Monday the Elite Group of Labor Inspection of gender equity that will work from December 1 to detect differentiated situations experienced by women and LGBTIQ+ people in the workplace.

Made up of 50 women from the country’s departments and population groups such as indigenous, Afro, transgender, older adults, and young people, the Group’s objective is to “contribute to paying off the historical debt that the country has with violence and wage inequality to end to the labor gaps experienced by women and LGBTI people”.

In the same way, it is proposed to provide an inspection, surveillance and control to protect the fundamental rights of work, and the guarantee of decent work.

These are the first 50 women, labor lawyers who will take to the streets of Colombia to visit companies to guarantee equal pay for working women with men. pic.twitter.com/GNSOQiT4nU

— Gustavo Petro (@petrogustavo)

November 21, 2022

The president of Colombia, Gustavo Petro, pointed out that one of his electoral campaign proposals was to transform the labor ministry, today led by Gloria Ramírez, into a great force for non-discrimination and gender equality. “We complied. This force of labor inspectors will number hundreds and perhaps thousands of labor lawyers.”

For her part, the Minister of Labor specified that the purpose will be to “promote work of equal value, equal remuneration, make visible their violence and sexual and gender discrimination in the workplace, as well as their specific needs and demands in formal settings. and informal.

Among the results expected by the group are the monitoring, control and sanction of compliance with regulations in labor relations with a gender perspective, promoting the principle of equal pay for equal work, helping special groups for reinforced protection in the world of work from the perspective of gender and women’s rights.

They also have the purpose of “strengthening labor inspectors in the instruments for the protection of women’s labor rights, related to national and international labor standards, institutionalize inspection with a gender approach, and deliver reports and descriptions of labor gaps.” of gender in formal and informal sectors” for the implementation of public policies.

According to the report published by UN Colombia, among the gender gaps in the country, 67 employed women were calculated for every 100 men in 2022, compared to 63 women for every 100 men registered in 2020.

“Similarly, the panorama of daily unpaid care work continues to worsen for women, who went from investing 6 hours and 52 minutes a day in the 2020 report to 7 hours and 44 minutes for this update, which means an increase of 52 minutes a day,” the agency said.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



