Cuban singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés dies at 79 years of age | News

The world of Cuban, Latin American and world music is in mourning as the death of singer-songwriter Pablo Milanés was confirmed on Monday at the age of 79 in the Spanish capital.

Pablo Milanés was one of the most recognized voices in Cuban song and one of the founders of the Nueva Trova movement along with Silvio Rodríguez and Noel Nicola.

The last presentation of Milanés in Havana was at a concert in the Sports City, in which hundreds of citizens shared fragments of several of his unforgettable songs that are part of the Cuban and Latin American imagination.

The Prime Minister of Cuba, Manuel Marrero, pointed out that the culture of his country is in mourning and sent a message of condolences to his family and friends.

The culture in #Cuba is mourning the death of Pablo Milanés, renowned Cuban singer-songwriter, one of the founders of the Nueva Trova Movement.

Please extend our deepest condolences to your family and friends. pic.twitter.com/lbjiTISjbg

– Manuel Marrero Cruz (@MMarreroCruz)

November 22, 2022

The Cuban singer-songwriter had been hospitalized since November 13 in a clinic in the Spanish capital with inflammation of the gallbladder and a kidney infection, which forced him to cancel several concerts.

Milanés suffered from a type of cancer that decreased his immune response and for the treatment of which he moved to Spain five years ago.

Pablo Milanés was born on February 24, 1943 in the city of Bayamo, where he took his first steps in music, when he sang on local radio at the age of six.

Author of classics like Yolanda, Milanés published more than 40 albums throughout his career and won, among others, the Cuban National Music Award and the Latin Grammy for Musical Excellence.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



