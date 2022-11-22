President Maduro receives the director of the UN Food Program | News

Report This Content

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro held a meeting on Monday with the executive director of the United Nations (UN) World Food Program, David Beasley; where they discussed projects aimed at strengthening cooperation with the UN agency and food security.

WFP assists 800,000 people in Latin America and the Caribbean

The Venezuelan president stressed the importance of maintaining communication with the world food program to give way to initiatives for new projects.

The meeting was held at the Miraflores Palace, the seat of government, and was attended by the president of the National Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez.

I held an important meeting with the Executive Director of the UN World Food Program, David Beasley, with whom we have been working on strategic plans for cooperation and support with this organization for strengthening food in our country. pic.twitter.com/JNEy5PJhXz

— Nicolas Maduro (@NicolasMaduro)

November 22, 2022

Beasley visited the South American country last year where he signed an agreement with the president on the Food Security of the Venezuelan people.

On this new visit, the senior WFP official learned about a series of food programs such as the Local Supply Committees (Clap), the School Food Program (PAE) and the animal protein program.

The UN World Food Program supports more than a thousand schools in the country, with the delivery of food, after an agreement with the Venezuelan government.

The WFP representative in Venezuela, Laura Melo, once expressed the satisfaction of being able to provide this support and thus continue advancing in coverage as established with the Government of Venezuela.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



