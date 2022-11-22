Omicron BN.1 variant identified in Brazil | News

Report This Content

The Brazilian Butantan Institute reported on Monday that its Center for Viral Surveillance and Sorological Evaluation identified for the first time in that country the BN.1 variant of Ómicron, related to the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.

According to the official note, the case corresponds to a 38-year-old woman residing in Sao Paulo, whose sample was taken on October 27, without further details of contagion.

“However, it is expected that BN.1 will not cause much impact,” says the statement, based on predictions from the World Health Organization (WHO) and despite the fact that the finding reveals that the variant circulates at a territorial level.

Such identification, experts point out, does not necessarily mean that this variant is definitively established or spreads to other regions.

BN.1 appeared before science last July 28 in India and most of the infected cases are concentrated in the United States, with 16 percent of all positive samples in the world.

Brazil, for its part, is the country with the second most deaths on the planet from Covid-19, after the United States, with 689,039 deaths since the start of the pandemic in February 2020.

The latest report from the Ministry of Health ensures that the South American country has suffered 35,035,094 infections, a figure that places it in third place worldwide in this regard.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



