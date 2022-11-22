Armed men burn seven cargo trucks in Colombia | News

Report This Content

A group of armed men set fire to seven cargo trucks on Monday that were circulating on one of the main highways in the Colombian department of Norte de Santander.

According to local media, the action was perpetrated on a highway in the municipality of Bucarasica by at least five men armed with rifles and dressed in security force clothing, blocked the road and forced the drivers to get out of the trucks, and then burned them.

According to the drivers, after setting the cargo vehicles on fire, the men went into the nearby mountains.

Following the unfortunate incident, the Norte de Santander Governor’s Office convened a security council in order to address the public order and security situation in the area.

#Right now/ Extraordinary Security Council is held with the purpose of addressing the public order and security situation after the events that occurred on the Ocaña – Sardinata highway where some tractor-trailers were incinerated. pic.twitter.com/uSQw7DA8Qo

– Government of Norte de Santander (@GoberNorte)

November 22, 2022

The Association of Cargo Transporters (ATC) condemned the fact and called President Gustavo Petro, to guarantee the safety of truckers and their vehicles.

In the area where the events occurred, there are clashes between the military forces and irregular armed groups. At the moment, it is unknown which armed group would have been responsible for burning the cargo trucks.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



