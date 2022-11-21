Hebe de Bonafini, president of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, dies | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



The president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini, passed away this Sunday at the age of 93, reported sources close to the human rights leader.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo is hospitalized

“God called you on the day of National Sovereignty, it should not be a coincidence. Simply thank you and see you always ”, Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner fired her on her Twitter account.

Mother of two disappeared children, human rights defender and activist, she founded the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo association to make visible the disappearance of people during the last dictatorship in Argentina (1976-1983).

Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. God called you on the day of National Sovereignty… it should not be a coincidence. Just thank you and always. pic.twitter.com/TVUfmywmAi

— Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

November 20, 2022

Bonafini had been discharged on October 13, after having been hospitalized for three days at the Italian Hospital in the city of La Plata for medical check-ups.

The week prior to that hospitalization, the leader – who was one of the co-founders of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo – had led the march that takes place every Thursday, and on that occasion they had invited high school students to present about the school takeovers In Buenos Aires city.

Biographical data of an exemplary social fighter

Bonafini, the mother of two disappeared children, defender and human rights activist, was born in 1928 in a working-class neighborhood in the town of Ensenada, in the province of Buenos Aires, and would have turned 94 on December 4.

A woman of humble origins, an indefatigable social fighter and especially controversial in her statements, her legacy as head of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo occupies a central place in the recent history of Argentina.

On December 29, 1942, at the age of 14, she married Humberto Alfredo Bonafini, with whom she had three children: Jorge Omar, Raúl Alfredo and María Alejandra.

On February 8, 1977, during the last civic-military dictatorship, his son Jorge Omar was kidnapped and disappeared in La Plata.

On December 6 of that same year, the same thing happened with Raúl Alfredo, in Berazategui. A year later, on May 25, 1978, the military dictatorship also kidnapped and disappeared his daughter-in-law, María Elena Bugnone Cepeda, Jorge’s wife.

On April 30, 1977, sixteen women marched arm in arm around the Pirámide de Mayo in protest against the uncertainty of the whereabouts of their disappeared children.

Their weekly walks became a symbol of the fight for human rights and against the military dictatorship.

One of them was Hebe de Bonafini, who founded the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo association to make visible the disappearance of people during the last dictatorship.

“We are a political organization, now with a national and popular liberation project,” Bonafini herself emphasized.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report