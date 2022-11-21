Argentina declares three days of mourning for the death of Hebe de Bonafini | News

After the death of Hebe de Bonafini, the Government of Argentina decreed three days of national mourning and “pays tribute to Hebe, her memory and her struggle, which will always be present as a guide in difficult times.”

International community expresses its regret for Hebe de Bonafini

“The Government and the Argentine people recognize in it an international symbol of the search for memory, truth and justice for the 30,000 disappeared,” he said.

“As founder of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, she shed light in the dark night of the military dictatorship and paved the way for the recovery of democracy forty years ago,” reads a statement.

The nation’s president, Alberto Fernández (@alferdez), says goodbye with deep pain and respect to Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of Plaza de Mayo and tireless fighter for human rights. pic.twitter.com/bzgtcopHRC

– Casa Rosada (@CasaRosada)

November 20, 2022

For its part, the family of Hebe de Bonafini asked for “privacy” to “mourn” on this day for his death, which occurred this Sunday, in a statement released hours after the death.

The text, signed by his daughter Alejandra, acknowledges that the family is aware of the “people’s love for Hebe”, but requests “privacy” for this day and adds that this Monday they will report on “what will be the spaces for tributes and reminders” .

“These are very difficult moments and of deep sadness and we understand the love of the people for Hebe, but at this moment as a family we have the need to mourn the Mother of Plaza de Mayo, Hebe, in privacy, for which we will inform from tomorrow (on Monday) what will be the spaces for tributes and reminders,” the statement said.

According to the text, Hebe de Bonafini died at 9:20 a.m. (12:20 GMT) this Sunday after several “days of hospitalization at the Italian Hospital” in La Plata, capital of the province of Buenos Aires, during which he received “demonstrations of love, accompaniment and concern”, as well as “in his entire militant career”.

The family took advantage of the text to thank the center’s health personnel for assisting the human rights activist “with much love and respect.”

“We will continue to find Hebe in the Plaza and in the village fights!” the text concluded.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



