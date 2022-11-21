IDB elects the Brazilian Illan Goldfajn as its president | News

Report This Content

Ilan Goldfajn, former president of the Central Bank of Brazil, was elected this Sunday as the new president of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) in the first round of voting and is the first Brazilian to lead the financial institution.

Inter-American Bank confirms dismissal of its president

Goldfajn beat out four other candidates for the position, including: Cecilia Todesca Bocco, Secretary of International Economic Relations of the Argentine Foreign Ministry; Gerardo Esquivel, one of the directors of the Central Bank of Mexico; the former Chilean Minister of Economy Nicolás Eyzaguirre; and the Trinidadian Gerard Johnson, former member of the IDB.

As president, Goldfajn will oversee the operations and administration of the Bank, which works with the public sector in Latin America and the Caribbean.

Ilan Goldfajn ���� elected President of @el_IDB hairs next 5 years! The 1st Brazilian to reach the position since the 63 years of creation of the Bank! Very proud of this great professional who will know how to support all the countries of the region in the direction of prosperity! pic.twitter.com/DEDUSYxsjg

—Martha Seillier (@MarthaSeillier)

November 20, 2022

In addition, he will chair the Executive Board of the IDB and the Executive Board of IDB Invest, which works with the private sector in the region. The president will also lead the Donors Committee of the IDB Lab, the Bank’s laboratory for innovative development projects.

The members of the bank’s Board of Governors, made up of the finance ministers and other economic authorities of the 48 IDB countries, voted for the successor to Mauricio Claver-Carone, expelled from the entity for leading a scandal within the institution .

Goldfajn will be the seventh president of the IDB. Follow Queen Irene Mejía Chacón ai (2022); Mauricio Claver-Carone (2020-2022); Luis Alberto Moreno (2005-2020); Enrique V. Iglesias (1988-2005); Antonio Ortiz Mena (1971-1988); and Felipe Herrera (1960-1971).





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



