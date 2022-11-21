New massacre reported in southwestern Colombia | News

Report This Content

Issue: *



Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links



Your Name: *







Your Email: *





Details: *





Submit Report



A new massacre was reported in the department of Cauca, in southwestern Colombia, after the murder of three people in the village of Palma de Chaux, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Cajibío.

CMIO.org in sequence:

They denounce the murder of social leaders in Guaviare, Colombia

Alberto Quina, president of the Community Action Board of the village of La Diana, and two other people were murdered at the scene; his brother Diego Quina and Juan Pablo Guachetá.

The Institute of Studies for Development and Peace (Indepaz) reported that with this multiple murder the massacres registered in Colombia during 2022 rise to 89.

#SOSCAUCA

Massacre #89 occurred in 2022

11/20/22

Cajibio, Cauca

Three people were murdered in the village of Palma de Chaux, in the rural area of ​​the municipality of Cajibío, Cauca. Alberto Quina, president of the Community Action Board of the village of La Diana, was assassinated at the scene. pic.twitter.com/igEFWenhyp

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 20, 2022

“The community of Palma de Chaux had scheduled an activity and they were chatting. They state that at dawn an armed group entered and started a discussion that resulted in three murdered community members,” explained Yon Edinson Chacón, Cajibío Government Secretary.

After the murder, the reaction of the residents of the area was to confront the attackers with shots, leaving three members of the illegal group dead, raising the number of deaths to six.

�� Juan Alberto Guejia Peteche

�� Date: 11/18/22

�� Place: Silvia, Cauca

Juan Alberto Guejia Peteche was a member of the Nasa de Pitayo indigenous reservation located in the department of Cauca. He was also a community member and an ancestral expert within his community. pic.twitter.com/Bp7jtVpB08

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 20, 2022

In addition to Quina, Indepaz previously reported the murder of Guejia Petecho, who was a member of the Nasa de Pitayo indigenous reservation, located in Cauca, and a community member, which brought the number of events of this type to 168 in 2022.

�� #SOSCAUCA

�� Alberto Quina

�� Date: 11/20/22

�� Place: Cajibío, Cauca

➡️ Alberto Quina was the current president of the Community Action Board of the La Diana village in the municipality of Cajibío, department of Cauca. pic.twitter.com/lwo2dKoLYL

— INDEPAZ (@Indepaz)

November 20, 2022

With this the murder of Quina and Petecho, there are already 1,395 social leaders or human rights defenders assassinated since the signing of the peace agreements between the extinct Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia-People’s Army (FARC-EP) and the Government of Colombia, in the year 2016.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

Report This Content Issue: *

Non-checked paragraph Copyright Infringement Spam Invalid Contents Broken Links

Your Name: *



Your Email: *

Details: *

Submit Report