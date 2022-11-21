President Díaz-Canel meets with Cuban workers in Russia | News

Report This Content

The President of Cuba, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez met this Sunday in Moscow, Russia, with workers from the Cuban embassy and government agencies with headquarters in the Eurasian nation.

Cuban Head of State arrives in Russia on international tour

“President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez begins activities in Moscow this Sunday. He does it in a meeting with the embassy staff and a representation of all the official entities of the Cuban State that work in Russia. There is talk of Cuba, the Beloved Homeland”, expressed the Cuban Presidency through a tweet.

In this meeting, the president shared his vision regarding the current Cuban and international reality and highlighted the efforts that Cuba is making to face the complicated international context, the effects of the economic blockade of the United States and the complex economic moment that the Island is experiencing. for these and other reasons.

It’s always nice to go back to #Russia, a nation with which we maintain excellent political relations. The visit will make it possible to discuss vital issues for #Cuba and strengthen exchange in sectors of mutual interest. We will appreciate the solidarity offered, an expression of the bonds of friendship that unite us.

— Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez (@DiazCanelB)

November 20, 2022

The president emphasized the baseness of the northern nation’s policy against Cuba, which even intensified in the midst of the hardest moment of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Faced with this situation, he continued, scientists and the people in general grew up and looked for alternatives, vaccines were created and Cuba was even able to offer its help to many countries in the world.

Likewise, the leader recognized many of the problems that Cuba is experiencing today and that the solutions for these are not immediate, however, he assured that there is confidence and the ability to achieve a better future, despite the attacks against the country Caribbean and internal problems that may arise.

Finally, the dignitary was informed of the progress of agreements for the granting of scholarships for Cuban students in Russia.

In Moscow, the Cuban president will meet with the highest Russian authorities, including the president of that nation, Vladimir Putin. In addition, the Caribbean president will attend the inauguration of a monument to Commander Fidel Castro Ruz next Tuesday, November 22, in the square that bears the name of the historic leader of the Revolution in the Sókol district.





