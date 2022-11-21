International community expresses its regret for Hebe de Bonafini | News

Report This Content

The international community expresses its condolences to Argentina and the relatives of Hebe de Bonafini, after the death at the age of 93 of the human rights fighter.

CMIO.org in sequence:

President of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo is hospitalized

Social networks are the vehicle used by heads of state or government, politicians, social activists, fighters for human rights, journalists, popular representatives, among others, to express their sorrow for the death of Hebe de Bonafini, co-founder of the organization Mothers of Plaza de Mayo.

Both nationally and internationally, the expressions of regret are multiplying minute by minute, while starting this Sunday they begin to study the tributes that will be made to the social fighter.

I join the mourning that seizes the Argentine people and the mothers of the world for the physical departure of the human rights defender Hebe de Bonafini. The single figure of her, key to the Plaza de Mayo and defender of the Bolivarian Revolution, symbolizes the maternal dignity of the Great Homeland. pic.twitter.com/sK6mdlAdht

— Carlos Faria (@Fariacrt)

November 20, 2022

The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, conveyed to the Argentine people his condolences for the death of Hebe de Bonafini, whom he classified as an essential fighter.

During a telephone contact with the Argentine radio station AM 530 “Somos Radio”, the head of state stated that Hebe inspired generations of revolutionaries for his rebellion against oppression and domination.

She expressed that she and other mothers created a universal movement for the defense of human rights, truth and memory. From Argentina they spoke to the world and have been very bold in their fight for her children and grandchildren, she said.

She evoked that she was a housewife who, following the path of struggle, was forged in the values ​​of solidarity, courage and revolutionary firmness.

For her part, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez joined the expressions of condolences with the following message: “We are saddened by the departure of a great Latin American Mother, Hebe de Bonafini, we will always feel deep respect, admiration and pride for the dedication and commitment to the one who fought for human rights and the most humble! Fly high!”.

We are saddened by the departure of a great Latin American Mother, Hebe de Bonafini, we will always feel deep respect, admiration and pride for the dedication and commitment with which she fought for human rights and the most humble! fly high! pic.twitter.com/TiRZ3Rqejp

— Delcy Rodríguez (@delcyrodriguezv)

November 20, 2022

The message of the Argentine president Alberto Fernández was very emotional: “With the departure of Hebe de Bonafini we lost a tireless fighter. Demanding truth and justice together with the Mothers and Grandmothers, she confronted the genocidal when collective common sense went in another direction. With enormous affection and sincere regret, I bid you farewell. Farewell Hebe”.

With the departure of Hebe de Bonafini we lost a tireless fighter. Claiming truth and justice together with the Mothers and Grandmothers, she faced the genocidal when collective common sense went in another direction.

With great affection and sincere regret, I bid you farewell. See you forever Heb. pic.twitter.com/MfNoadWa0p

– Alberto Fernandez (@alferdez)

November 20, 2022

For her part, the president of Honduras, Xiomara Castro, indicated on her Twitter account: “Regretting the death of Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of the Plaza de Mayo, indefatigable and exemplary fighter for Human Rights. Our solidarity with the brotherly people Argentinian” .

Regretting the death of Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of the Plaza de Mayo, indefatigable and exemplary fighter for Human Rights. Our solidarity with the brother Argentine people.

— Xiomara Castro de Zelaya (@XiomaraCastroZ)

November 20, 2022

Previously, the Argentine vice president, Cristina Fernández de Kircher, had advanced the news of the death: “Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. God called you on Sovereignty Day Nacional… it shouldn’t be a coincidence. Simply thank you and see you always”.

Dearest Hebe, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, world symbol of the fight for Human Rights, pride of Argentina. God called you on the day of National Sovereignty… it should not be a coincidence. Just thank you and always. pic.twitter.com/TVUfmywmAi

— Cristina Kirchner (@CFKArgentina)

November 20, 2022

Minutes after the death of the president of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo was made public, leaders of the ruling party and the opposition expressed their pain and said goodbye through social networks.

Deputy Cristina Britez, from the Frente de Todos, indicated on her Twitter account: “Goodbye to our beloved Hebe de Bonafini, mother of the People. She faced the dictatorship and neoliberalism. A lifetime of struggle. Thank you for so much! “.

Goodbye to our beloved Hebe de Bonafini, mother of the People. She faced the dictatorship and neoliberalism. A lifetime of fighting. Thanks a lot! pic.twitter.com/PzurYLAOt3

— Cristina Britez (@cbritezmisiones)

November 20, 2022

The Argentine Human Rights Secretariat sent this message on Twitter: “We share our deep sorrow for the death of Hebe de Bonafini, an emblematic figure in the fight for human rights in Argentina and in the world.”

The NGO Grandmothers Plaza de Mayo indicated: “We regret the departure of Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, sister in this fight for the disappearance of our children. We embrace her companions and family. Goodbye!”

��We regret the departure of Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of Plaza de Mayo, sister in this fight for the disappearance of our children. We hug her colleagues and family. Goodbye! pic.twitter.com/UzmlKy6oVs

– Grandmothers Plaza Mayo (@abuelasdifusion)

November 20, 2022

The spokesman for the Argentine Presidency mentioned in a tweet: “President Alberto Fernández says goodbye with deep pain and respect to Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of Plaza de Mayo and tireless fighter for human rights.”

The President of the Nation @alferdez says goodbye with deep pain and respect to Hebe de Bonafini, Mother of Plaza de Mayo and tireless fighter for human rights.

The government decrees 3 days of national mourning and pays tribute to Hebe, her memory and her struggle. pic.twitter.com/EDGyRFa1Ug

– Argentine Presidency Spokesperson (@Portavoz_Ar)

November 20, 2022

“The Government decrees 3 days of national mourning and pays tribute to Hebe, her memory and her struggle,” he reported.

Hebe de Bonafini is dead. She is gone, a loyal, brave and indispensable woman. Argentina says goodbye to a great Latin American. Millions of broken hearts

— Patricia Villegas Marin (@pvillegas_tlSUR)

November 20, 2022

The president of the information platform teleSUR, Patricia Villegas, indicated: “Hebe de Bonafini has died. A loyal, brave and essential woman has left. Argentina says goodbye to a great Latin American. Millions of broken hearts.”

Later, more condolences have been added to the death of the human rights fighter in Argentina.

“We are deeply saddened by the death of Hebe de Bonafini, a great fighter and historic president of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo, a dear friend of #Cuba and of the Revolution. Heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Argentina, extended to her family and friends.” wrote Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Hebe de Bonafini, a great fighter and historic president of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo, a close friend of #Cuba and of the Revolution.

Heartfelt condolences to the people and government of Argentina, extended to their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jM9spU5ShC

— Bruno Rodríguez P (@BrunoRguezP)

November 20, 2022

For his part, the President of Bolivia, Luis Arce, said: “We regret the death of Hebe de Bonafini, historic president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. Her life and her commitment to just causes constitute a great legacy that will always accompany the struggle of our peoples in defense of Human Rights. RIP”.

We regret the death of Hebe de Bonafini, historic president of the Mothers of Plaza de Mayo. Her life and her commitment to just causes constitute a great legacy that will always accompany the struggle of our peoples in defense of Human Rights. RIP pic.twitter.com/bhK5OzbqnD

— Luis Alberto Arce Catacora (Lucho Arce) (@LuchoXBolivia)

November 20, 2022

Another president who added to the irreparable loss for the Argentine people was Pedro Castillo from Peru, who spoke on his social networks.

I deeply regret the death of the president of the Mothers of the Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini. Tenacious woman who tirelessly fought for the just causes of the Argentine people, memory and against impunity. Her legacy is valuable for the defense of Human Rights. pic.twitter.com/bwYaBOpVFB

— Pedro Castillo Terrones (@PedroCastilloTe)

November 20, 2022

“I deeply regret the death of the president of the Madres de Plaza de Mayo, Hebe de Bonafini. A tenacious woman who fought tirelessly for the just causes of the Argentine people, memory and against impunity. Her legacy is valuable for the defense of Human Rights “, he indicated.

It is with immense sadness that we bid farewell to a Mother in a permanent struggle for the defense of Human Rights. Thank you dear Hebe for your tireless rebellion, for your furious and popular militancy. We will miss you. pic.twitter.com/0nzQIaqg1e

– Wado de Pedro ���� (@wadodecorrido)

November 20, 2022

The Argentine Minister of the Interior, Wado de Pedro, joined these demonstrations: “It is with immense sadness that we bid farewell to a Mother in permanent struggle for the defense of Human Rights. Thank you dear Hebe for your tireless rebellion, for your furious and popular militancy. We will miss you”.

Your indomitable tenderness, your integrity and the courage with which you defended the cause of the humble until the last day of transit through this world remain with us forever. pic.twitter.com/G8HUff37JQ

— Jorge Rodríguez (@jorgerpsuv)

November 20, 2022

In this same sense, from Venezuela, the president of the General Assembly, Jorge Rodríguez, said on Twitter: “Your indomitable tenderness, your integrity and the courage with which you defended the cause of the humble remain with us forever until the last day of transit through this world.”





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



