March in Brazil in defense of democracy and anti-racial struggle | News

Collectives, associations and other groups that make up the Black Movement in Brazil took to the streets of the main cities this Sunday and carried out the Black Awareness Day March, which this time took place in the context of the transition to the government of the president-elect, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

Why is Black Awareness Day commemorated?

Carrying national banners and flags of the black movement, the demonstrators demanded a country with democracy and without racism, the end of the genocide against the black people and the death of black people in the poorest sectors of the cities as a result of police operations.

According to the press, they also demanded that Lula put into practice during his coming term the ideas that he promoted throughout his campaign, the recreation of the Ministry of Racial Equality and greater diversity in other areas of the Government.

✊�� Today was the day to rename the black powder resistance and occupy the streets!

This November 20, Black Consciousness Day, was held at the 51st edition of the Zumbi Dandara Independent March, in Porto Alegre.

Photos: Mai Yandara pic.twitter.com/BPkXgKAAsv

— Midia NINJA (@MidiaNINJA)

November 21, 2022

In this regard, a member of the Unified Black Movement, in São Paulo (SP), Dennis Oliveira, expressed that “there is an expectation that the new Lula government will have a greater participation of the people of the black movement and the resumption of affirmative policies ”.

A member of the Black Coalition for Rights and the transition team’s working group on racial equality, Douglas Belchior, asserted that “the government must be supported so that Lula can achieve what he has been saying, which is to do more than what he has done in other governments” when it comes to the racial agenda.

On November 20, Black Consciousness Day, the date of the death of Zumbi dos Palmares, marks a sad page in Brazil that we cannot hide. But it also remembers the black powder fight for their freedom.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

November 20, 2022

Through his social networks, Lula expressed that this date marks a sad page in the history of Brazil. She added that “there is still a silent and complicit racism, which is expressed in the opportunities denied to most people because of the color of their skin.”

He stressed that “if the country wants a future with justice and democracy, it will have to be anti-racist,” with a society that “cultivates love and respect, with equal rights and opportunities.”

If we want a future of justice and democracy, we need to be anti-racists. Cultivating love and respect, with equal rights and opportunities, we can build a Brazil without racism.

– Lula (@LulaOficial)

November 20, 2022

In parallel with the street events, this Sunday the thematic group on racial equality of the transition government asked the other groups to incorporate the dimension of the anti-racist fight into the suggestions for the action plan of the new Government.

The working group on racial equality emphasized the need to consider racism as a structural phenomenon, the consequences of which have been increasing in the country.





Disclaimer: Via Telesur – Translated by RJ983



See this content by source

